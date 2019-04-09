Forecast: Hold onto those hats! The gusty trade winds are returning...

Trade winds will return and strengthen to breezy levels by Tuesday, and windy levels by Wednesday. Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through mid week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. Although breezy to windy conditions will continue Thursday through next weekend, big changes to the weather pattern are expected across the state. An upper level low will move over the eastern islands, bringing unsettled weather to the entire island chain late in the week into next weekend. The potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash flooding will be highest across the Big Island and Maui County although unsettled and wet trade wind weather will likely affect Oahu and Kauai as well.