Forecast: Dry, trade wind weather ahead of wetter conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades are forecast to strengthen today, likely becoming locally windy Wednesday through Saturday.
A typical trade wind pattern is expected to continue through Wednesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward locations.
A transition to a wet trade wind pattern is anticipated from east to west Wednesday night through Saturday as an upper low drifts westward into the area. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding, especially over the eastern end of the state. In addition to the increasing rainfall chances, a few thunderstorms will become a possibility as the upper low drifts into the area.
The latest forecast marine forecast indicates the trades will likely reach the small craft advisory criteria across the waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island starting later this morning. As the pressure gradient continues to tighten from Wednesday into Thursday, SCA conditions will eventually expand to all Hawaiian waters as the winds and seas continue to increase.
Small craft advisory from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island southeast waters.
