Bride-to-be falls prey to familiar scam with a new twist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month before her wedding, Delyse Recca got a phone call that would drain her funds for the ceremony.
It looked like a phone call from Apple, with a dire warning.
“That’s when I started freaking out because they said they had actually gone into my home wi-fi network and had access to all my devices within the house," she said.
The Oahu woman fell victim to what’s being called a tech support scam, where either a pop-up window appears on a computer screen, or there’s a cold call informing someone that their computers are infected or otherwise compromised, and that they need to take immediate action.
Recca said the caller ID information on her screen looked legitimate, with Apple’s phone number, address and web site. The recording, and then a live caller, didn’t ask for any of her personal information. And that’s when she let her guard down.
“And while my guard was down, they had asked me, ‘okay, we need to check into your home network to make sure that it’s secure,'" said Recca. "And that’s when I opened another gate to them. I opened another door, and they were able to log into my home devices and that’s where I don’t know what they might have gotten.”
The scammers eventually conned her into buying Good Play gift cards to fool the make-believe hackers, claiming that she would be reimbursed. She spent more than $2,000 on the gift cards, and gave the codes to the scammers, while fearing that her computer system was hacked.
"When I finally spoke to an actual Apple support agent, she told me that Apple would never call me, that they would have me call them," she said.
The Better Business Bureau said it has received some 7,000 tech support scam complaints nationwide in the last two years. In Hawaii, there were 180 such complaints in 2017. And those numbers are expected to grow.
“In the past two months, I’ve had at least a half-dozen calls report to me where they thought it was Apple. But it wasn’t Apple,” said cyber security expert Chris Duque with the Honolulu Prosecutor’s office.
Experts said to ignore pop-ups or phone calls, even if they look legitimate. You can always call the real numbers later.
Recca said she hopes that no one else has to experience what she went through. And that the wedding is still on, no matter what.
“I’ve been really blessed that I hae family, a great family, and a great fiancee, that we’re not going to let this get us down,” she said. “We’re still going to have a great wedding. It’s going to be wonderful.”
