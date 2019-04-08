You’ve heard of 911 and 211. Now police want you to download the 311 app

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s “Honolulu 311” app is expanding from taking pothole and abandoned vehicle complaints to accepting tips for some types of issues for police.
Residents can now head to the app to file parking, noise and traffic complaints, concerns about a homeless situation, abandoned property issues, and tips on crimes.
Residents can also report on gang, gambling or drug activity.
The 311 app can be downloaded to a smart phone or a desktop.
It was released by the city in 2012, and initially tackled a limited number of complaints.
Through the app, complaints can be made anonymously or users can create a login.
Thinking you might try dialing 311? Unlike 911 or 211, no one will answer.
And on Monday, Police Chief Susan Ballard stressed that 311 is not a non-emergency telephone number ― something that officials are trying to establish.
“Through this app, we’ll be able to increase services to the community without adding any additional personnel,” she said.
