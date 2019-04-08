A year after major flood damage, East Oahu library ready to reopen

AINA HAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a year after historic flooding, a gathering place in East Oahu is finally about to reopen its doors.
The Aina Haina Library will welcome community members during its grand reopening Tuesday afternoon.
“Everybody was so anxious for us to open this so it’s just so heartwarming for us to finally be able to get to this day,” said Mallory Fujitani, special assistant to the state librarian. “It feels good to be able to serve our patrons again.”
Volunteers spent four days last month unpacking 1,700 boxes and putting more than 68,000 books back on the shelves.
The facility features new flooring and furniture.
The interior was also repainted and the bathrooms were renovated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We were fortunate in that because the old carpeting was throughout the building, it actually absorbed a lot of the water so we didn’t have too much damage to our collection,” said Fujitani.
The price tag for the flood repairs and the restroom renovations is nearly $700,000.
The library is launching a new lending collection of ukulele as part of the reopening celebration. The instruments were provided by the Music For Life Foundation and entertainer Jake Shimabukuro.
The festivities start with a blessing at 1 p.m. on April 9.
There will be refreshments and goodie bags for keiki at 3 p.m.
The event will also include musical performances by special guests at 6 p.m.
