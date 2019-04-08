UH: CPR performed, AED utilized moments after a student collapsed at the rec center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The University of Hawaii’s Warrior Recreation Center (WRC) resumed normal operations Sunday — a day after a UH student collapsed and died during a workout on campus.
In the hours following the sudden death of the 18-year-old, UH officials looked into other details surrounding the incident.
According to a university spokesperson, the staff at UH’s Warrior Recreation Center is trained in CPR. He says bystanders did immediately start CPR, but those efforts were unsuccessful in reviving the man.
The university also has AEDs, or Automated External Defibrillators on campus for incidents like this.
According to the university’s Department of Public Safety’s website, there are three located at UH. They are kept at Campus Center room 208, the Institute for Astronomy, and the Stan Sheriff Center.
The spokesperson said an AED was rushed to the student’s aid shortly after he collapsed, however it is unclear if it was an AED kept at the rec center, or brought by emergency responders.
Despite both efforts of CPR and AED utilization, the student was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead on scene.
Saturday afternoon, UH President David Lassner sent out a message to the UH community.
It read in part, “I am writing to share some very sad news. Late this morning a UH Manoa student passed away unexpectedly in the Warrior Recreation Center. The student experienced a medical emergency while working out and could not be revived. Our hearts go out to the student’s family and friends. We are not releasing any additional information at this time out of respect for their privacy.”
Exactly what caused the fatal medical emergency is not yet known.
Students impacted by this incident are urged to utilize counseling support options and other resources available by contacting (808) 956-7927.
