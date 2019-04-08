Trade winds strengthening, rain possible later in the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return and strengthen to breezy levels by Tuesday, and windy levels by Wednesday. Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected through mid week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. Although breezy to windy conditions will continue Thursday through next weekend, big changes to the weather pattern are expected across the state. An upper level low will move over the eastern islands, bringing unsettled weather to the entire island chain late in the week into next weekend. The potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash flooding will be highest across the Big Island and Maui County although unsettled and wet trade wind weather will likely affect Oahu and Kauai as well.
A new moderate northwest swell will bring moderate surf to north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Monday and will gradually decrease Monday night through the middle of the week. Small reinforcing west-northwest swells will keep small surf rolling in towards the latter half of the week along north and west facing shores. As the trades increase to strong speeds Wednesday, rough surf will be building along east facing shores. Surf is expected to reach advisory levels by around Thursday of this week and stay elevated through the weekend. Small surf is expected for south facing shores through next week with only background swells expected.
