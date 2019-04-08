Taiwanese in Hawaii help homeless population with much needed services

“It’s basically meeting our clientele where they are at. Not everybody is really ready for apartment living or going into a home like situation so this is part of a continuum of housing where we provide basic necessary services,” said City Councilman Joey Manahan who spearheaded plans for the Punawai rest stop. Since opening back in January, the hygiene center has helped more than 700 people. It’s a place where they can do laundry, take a shower and feel human again.