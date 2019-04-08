Kayak.com measures the so-called ‘Southwest Effect’ in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Online travel giant Kayak has already measured the so-called “Southwest Effect” in Hawaii ― and their results are good news for travelers.
Kayak.com looked at flight prices from California to Hawaii from January to July.
And they concluded that prices are down about 17% year over year.
Budget carrier Southwest Airlines kicked off its much-anticipated service to Hawaii in March, and continues to add to its routes.
Fares fell as other airlines sought to compete with Southwest.
But analysts aren’t sure whether those lower fares will stick around for very long.
What is clear: Smart travelers should take advantage of the lower prices for now.
Kayak.com found that round-trip fares to Hawaii in popular traveling months May and June were about $400 to $500 on average ― a 16% drop when compared to the same time last year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.