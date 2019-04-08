Kauai’s ‘Jesus Bandit’ arrested again after only a few weeks a free man

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent arrest of a criminal known for escaping and evading authorities on Kauai is “no surprise,” prosecutors say.
Richard Leibman — also known as the “Jesus Bandit” for his long hair, beard and tendency to wear robes — was arrested again on Wednesday — after just a few weeks as a free man.
He had been released by Judge Kathleen Watanabe on March 11 despite the prosecution's pleas for prison.
According to the Garden Island newspaper, Leibman violated the conditions of his parole within minutes of his release by not meeting with a parole officer in the courthouse.
“Unfortunately this latest arrest is no surprise to us,” Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said, in a statement. “This defendant has demonstrated over and over again that he will not comply with the conditions imposed on him to protect the public. We believe prison is the only adequate remedy at this point.”
Aside from last week's arrest, Leibman's most recent capture was in February. He had been wanted since October, when the same judge let him go.
At that time, Judge Watanabe also declined to honor the prosecution's request for a lengthy stint in jail. Within two days of his release, he went on the run.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the judiciary to find out why Judge Watanabe decided to release Leibman.
