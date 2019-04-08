HPD to auction off unclaimed evidence stockpile

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of unclaimed items from the Honolulu Police Department’s evidence room are being put up for auction this month.
It’s a fascinating collection of items ― more than a dozen bicycles, a few mopeds, sets of tools and collections of aloha shirts.
The most expensive items include a dirt bike, currently selling for $1,053, and a golf cart (“no charger, batteries dead”) that’s been bid up to $835.
More than 50 of the items listed haven’t been bid on yet, leaving prospective buyers with a ripe opportunity to pick up a stroller, some lights and a set of coins from the Philippines.
The auction is scheduled to end on Sunday. An on-site preview has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, though the details have not yet been announced.
