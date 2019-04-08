HPD to auction off unclaimed evidence stockpile

HPD to auction off unclaimed evidence stockpile
HPD/File image (HNN File)
By HNN Staff | April 8, 2019 at 1:55 PM HST - Updated April 8 at 1:55 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of unclaimed items from the Honolulu Police Department’s evidence room are being put up for auction this month.

It’s a fascinating collection of items ― more than a dozen bicycles, a few mopeds, sets of tools and collections of aloha shirts.

The most expensive items include a dirt bike, currently selling for $1,053, and a golf cart (“no charger, batteries dead”) that’s been bid up to $835.

More than 50 of the items listed haven’t been bid on yet, leaving prospective buyers with a ripe opportunity to pick up a stroller, some lights and a set of coins from the Philippines.

The auction is scheduled to end on Sunday. An on-site preview has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, though the details have not yet been announced.

To check out the full auction, click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.