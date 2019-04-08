Hawaii lawsuit over child’s death names caregivers, agencies

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - The parents of a child who died while in foster care have filed a lawsuit accusing the caregivers and associated agencies of negligence.
West Hawaii Today reported Saturday that the parents of 3-year-old Fabian Garett-Garcia have filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the boy’s death in July 2017.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Hawaii’s Third Circuit Court by Sherri-Ann Garett and Juben Garcia names the state Department of Human Services, the Catholic Charities organization, and caregivers Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie and Clifton McKenzie.
A medical examiner says the boy died from non-accidental blunt force trauma to the head.
West Hawaii Today was unable to reach Alcosiba-McKenzie or McKenzie or find an attorney for either one.
Catholic Charities and the human services department said Friday they had not yet received the complaint.
