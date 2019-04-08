Daylen Calicdan goes 5-5 in dominating 13-6 rout over UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 'Basebows were on fire from both the plate and the mound en-route to a dominating 13-6 victory over UC Davis in Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium in Big West play.
The win also gave UH the win in the series 2-1. Hawaiʻi (13-17, 3-3 Big West) tallied 15 hits, including seven for extra bases to get by UC Davis (10-14, 3-3 Big West).
The 13 runs is the second highest scoring output of the season – second only to the 15 from the March 24 win over Ohio State. Four UH hitters had multi-hit games headlined by a 5-for-5 effort with three doubles and four runs scored for Daylen Calicdan.
Calicdan was just one hit away tying the school record for hits in a game of six set by Michael Dartt at Air Force back in 1999.
His three doubles ties a UH record for doubles in a game. Tyler Murray also was a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while
Dallas Duarte finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs and Tyler Best went 2-3 with two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Logan Poulsen was in the zone to start the game and earned his second victory of the season, going 6.2 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
UH is now 18-10 in the all-time series versus UC Davis. The Warriors will hit the road for their second away series of the year against UC Riverside with games scheduled for Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.