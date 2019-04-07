Wahine sweep Cal Poly in doubleheader

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team swept Cal Poly in their doubleheader on Saturday, shutting out the Mustangs 4-0 in Game 1 followed by a dominant 12-0 beatdown in Game 2 on the road.
Hawaii (24-10, 4-1 BWC) had starting pitchers Izzy Dino and Brittany Hitchcock pitch back-to-back complete games, pushing head coach Bob Coolen even closer to the 1,000 win career mark for the Wahine (997 wins.)
In Game 1, Dino earned her first win in the Big West tossing her third complete-game shutout of the season, allowing seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It was Dino's first victory since defeating Niagara on March 13. She is now 8-5 on the season.
The ‘Bows jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a Callee Heen RBI-single that drove in Sissy Pantastico followed by a Cheeks Ramo RBI-single that drove in Nicole Lopez.
In the seventh, Heen forced a walk with the bases loaded to score Pantastico and then Mikaela Gandia-Mak drove an RBI-single up the middle to score Brittnee Rossi gor the 4-0 advantage.
In Game 2, Hitchcock shut down the Mustangs' offense, holding them to just three hits. She did not allow a walk and did not record a strikeout in the outing. Hitchcock lowered her ERA to 1.87 overall while improving to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in conference.
In the first, Ramos drove in Rossi and Heen on an RBI-double to go up 2-0 before the onslaught ensued.
Hawaii led 11-0 after two-and-a-half innings of play before the mercy rule came into play not long after marking the seventh-time this season the ‘Bows have won by mercy rule.
Heen hit an RBI-single to drive in both Rossi and Lopez followed by an RBI-single by Ramos. Jennifer Iseri ripped a double to right-centerfield to drive in both Ramos and Heen.
Veldman followed suit and just moments later, Lopez continued the power surge with a two-RBI single to score both Rossi and Pantastico. Heen capped the scoring for the inning with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Lopez.
The Wahine return to Honolulu to host UC Santa Barbara on Friday, April 12 at 6:00 pm. HT. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
