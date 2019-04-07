UH student dies at campus recreation center after ‘medical emergency’

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii officials confirmed the death of a student on campus Saturday.
A university spokesperson said the student died at the UH Warrior Rec Center after suffering an undisclosed “medical emergency” around 11 a.m.
EMS crews say the 18-year-old male reportedly collapsed while working out.
Following the incident, the rec center closed its doors as emergency crews responded. The center remained closed for the remainder of Saturday. It is unclear when it will reopen.
The student has not yet been publicly identified, but he is believed to be a freshman at the university.
In a statement, the university said:
“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the student’s family and friends. Counselors were on scene shortly afterwards to offer help and assistance to those who were there when it happened. Counselors will be reaching out to those who knew the student but help is available to anyone who needs it at the Counseling and Student Development Center. We encourage all members of our community to take advantage of the resources available.”
Additional details at this time are developing.
The campus rec center serves as a hub for students and faculty in the center of campus, offering workout programs and equipment for use by the UH community.
This story will be updated.
