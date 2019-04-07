Sold out Stan Sheriff Center is a dream come true for Worsley on Senior Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joe Worsley may have played his final regular season game for the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team at the Stan Sheriff Center, but it’s far from the final time he’ll play in front of his home crowd with the Big West Tournament right around the corner.
Despite not feeling as emotional as some of his teammates, Worsley said after Hawaii’s four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara on Senior Night that he was blown away by the sold out crowd that cheered him and his teammates on all weekend-long.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.