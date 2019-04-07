Paper lanterns (and plenty of them) assembled for Hawaii’s largest Memorial Day event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Memorial Day may be more than two months away, but volunteers with Shinnyo-en Hawaii are already hard at work preparing for the state’s largest lantern floating ceremony.
On Saturday, dozens came together at the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple to begin assembling some of the 7,000 paper lanterns that will be illuminated and set afloat at Ala Moana Beach Park on Memorial Day.
The event has grown to become a heartfelt and moving tradition for both families and visitors.
Every year, thousands flock to Ala Moana Beach Park and Magic Island to witness the spectacle at sunset.
The lanterns will be distributed and loved ones will write remembrances for those who have passed on. This year’s theme is "Many Rivers, One Ocean – Share Your Light.”
Lanterns will be distributed on the morning of the event at Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanterns are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The lantern distribution tent opens at 10 a.m. to lines that snake around the park.
For those unable to attend in person, remembrances can be submitted online and will be placed on a lantern and floated by volunteers.
