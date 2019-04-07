No. 1 Hawaii extends win streak to 25; set streak snapped at 74

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team saw its NCAA-record set win streak of 74 sets come to an end, but still finished the regular season undefeated.
The third-ranked UC Santa Barbara Gauchos stole set three in front of a sellout crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19.
10,300 Manoa Maniacs came out to support the seniors in the first sell-out for men’s volleyball since 1997, and witnessed the Rainbow Warriors (25-0, 8-0 BWC) rebound after dropping Set three, to win set four to finish off the Gauchos and secure their 25th win in 25 games.
Following the game the four seniors on the roster Joe Worsley, Stijn Van Tilburg, Brett Rosenmeier, and Dalton Solbrig were all honored with leis during the traditional senior ceremony.
Hawai’i finished its regular season home record with a perfect 14-0 mark and improved to 8-0 in the Big West this season. Rado Parapunov led the way for the Warriors with 22 kills.
Joe Worsley finished with 52 assists and six digs while Solbrig had three kills and five blocks. Rosenmeier got the start, his third of the season, and tallied three kills and eight digs.
The Gauchos (17-7, 4-4) were led by former Punahou alum Ryan Wilcox’s 13 kills. The Warriors will close out the regular season with a pair of matches at No. 2 Long Beach State, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.