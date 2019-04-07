Lawmakers tout ‘Hawaii Saves’ program despite push back from some

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -State legislators are expected to vote this week on “Hawaii Saves," a measure which would create a state retirement savings program for local businesses.
About 500 people attended a retiree financial seminar Saturday morning in Moiliili which provided information about the program.
Governor David Ige was in attendance and told the crowd that the program would serve an important function for the people of Hawaii.
“It’s the opportunity to ensure that everyone in our economy can have a saving program that they own, that they control, and really invest and save for the future,” Gov. Ige said.
"Hawaii Saves" would be funded by workers and overseen by a state board.
HNN previously reported on the idea and the push back from some community members. Some small businesses have vocally opposed the program fearing another unfeasible expense.
Saturday’s AARP-hosted event also honored Ige with the Capitol Caregiver Award for his support of the Kapuna Caregiver program.
