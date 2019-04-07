Firefighters responding to a brush fire in Kalihi Valley

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a brush fire in Kalihi Valley Sunday.
The fire was reported around noon. It was burning on the hillsides above the Kalihi Valley Homes area.
Fire fighters were dispatched to the scene along with Air 1, who is conducting water drops on the flames.
Some eight units staffed with 24 personnel responded. HFD says it appears at least one utility pole may have been damaged by the flames.
As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was still burning and HFD was working to secure the scene. Firefighters are focused on protecting homes.
No structures are immediately threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.
This story will be updated.
