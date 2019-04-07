‘The dream we we’re looking for’: Brett Rosenmeier reflects on sell-out crowd on senior night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 10,000 warrior volleyball fans packed the Stan Sheriff Center to celebrate ‘Senior Night’ and the four upperclassmen who have led the Warriors during this historic season.
Brett Rosenmeier has experienced the up’s and downs in his tenure with the University of Hawaii going from starter to reserve at times throughout his career. His attitude and approach to the game has never wavered regardless of position on the depth chart.
Rosenmeier got the start on senior night against the number three ranked UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in a match he will never forget.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.