Dozens take an icy plunge to support Special Olympics Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dozens jumped into a pool of freezing water this weekend for a good cause.
Saturday was the 10th annual Special Olympics Hawaii Polar Plunge.
Brave souls took the icy dip on the lawn of Waterfront Plaza along Ala Moana Boulevard.
Some participants opted to slide down a 95-foot-long, 36-foot-high water slide which ended in a pool of frigid water.
The event is held annually to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.
Special Olympics Hawaii helps young athletes that are physically challenged succeed in an athletic and welcoming setting.
