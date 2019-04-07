A dance production at UH’s Kennedy Theatre challenges ideas about the body

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new dance production hit the Kennedy Theatre stage at UH Manoa.
The production titled “Integral Bodies” opened on campus this weekend.
The show aims to challenge what might be commonly thought of as a “dancer’s body,” and change up how people perceive the body.
Show organizers say the cast includes dancers of varying races, cultures, and physical abilities in order to mirror the world in which we live.
“I really want to use the stage as a tiny society that we live in, because we have so many different kinds. We have all different people from different places to come together, to work together to form a society,” show director Peiling Kao said.
Kao added that she hopes the show will challenge audiences to question their pre-conceived notions of what a body is capable of doing.
The show runs through next weekend.
For tickets and showtimes, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.