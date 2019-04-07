Body located in waters off Hawi on Hawaii Island

HAWI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Fire officials located a body floating in the waters off Hawaii Island Sunday.
Officials responded to the shoreline off Hawi, on the northern tip of the island.
Details are limited at this time, but officials reported locating the body of a diver in the water as a shark circled it just before noon Sunday.
Crews reportedly made various attempts to retrieve the body.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to other Hawaii County officials and we are awaiting a response.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.