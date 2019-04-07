’Basebows fall to UC Davis 6-3

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaiʻi baseball team battled into the final out in a 6-3 loss to UC Davis in Big West play on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaiʻi (12-17, 2-3 BWC) scored two runs in the final frame against UC Davis (10-13, 3-2 BWC) and had the tying run at the plate before falling to the Aggies at home.
UC Davis’ pitching ace Jake Spillane threw 8.2 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and Steve Ouellette recorded the final out to earn the save for the Aggies.
The Rainbow Warriors experimented with six pitchers throughout the evening with Cade Smith getting the start an going 2.2 innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts before exiting.
The Warriors then turned to Li’i Pontes who tallied the loss going 1.2 innings with three earned runs on three hits. Calvin Turchin had the longest night on the mound, tossing 2.0 innings with two strikeouts and one run on two hits.
Hawaiʻi’s offense showed up early on, picking up a first inning run for a 1-0 lead. After lead-off hitter Scotty Scott blasted a double to left center to start the game.
UC Davis would respond with a run in the fourth and went on to take the lead at 4-1 with three runs in the fifth frame and would tack on two more runs in the eighth to make it a 6-1 deficit for the Warriors a lead to big to overcome.
The series finale between Hawaiʻi and UC Davis is set for Sunday, April 7 at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.