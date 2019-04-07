Allisen Corpuz Ties for 17th in first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USC junior and Punahou graduate Allisen Corpuz notched her second consecutive even round, on the famed grounds of Augusta National, to tie for 17th in the inagrual Augusta National women’s amateur event.
The Wahiawa native finished at 3-over 219 on Saturday (April 6). Corpuz (75-72-72), earned her spot in the final after a playoff on Thursday.
The Trogan was in the first group to tee off on Saturday and was 2-under on her front 9 at Augusta with birdies on 2, 3 and 7 with a bogey on 4. She later bogeyed 10 and 14 to drop back to even, but rebounded to birdie 15 ahead of a bogey on 16 and finished with pars on 17 and 18.
Corpuz was among one of just 13 golfers on Saturday who played Augusta at par or better. Only eight golfers were under par. “It was such a great day,” Corpuz said via USc Athletics. “I played pretty well but also was in awe of how many people came out to support the event. Teeing off in the first group was definitely nerve wracking, but I hit some good shots and overall had a great experience."
