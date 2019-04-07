All-American Stijn Van Tilburg soaks in final regular season home game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stijn Van Tilburg is one of the best volleyball players in the country and will go down in UH program history as one of the best to ever play.
The All-American from the Netherlands has turned his senior season into a highlight tape and continues to keep apposing defenses guessing every time he elevates.
A sell-out crowd on his senior night is something the outside hitter continued to feed off, he notched 20 kills against the Gauchos and won his 87th match with this senior class tying them for the program record with two more regular season games left to play.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.