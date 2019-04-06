What’s Trending: Pesticides, Cadbury egg frappucino, snowboarding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s trending, fifteen senators including Mazie Hirono are asking for an investigation of the Fish & Wildlife Service, charging it hid data linking pesticides to wildlife damage.
Also, just in time for Easter, you can order off the secret menu at Starbucks. It’s called the Cadbury egg frappucino. NBC News says it doesn’t actually have any of the cadbury egg in it, but mimics the flavor by putting in an insane amount of sugar into your drink.
Finally, an instagram video shows a snowboarder going for a pillow ride.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.