Senior night for No. 1 Warriors to be first sellout for team since 1997

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night’s “Senior Night” home finale at the Stan Sheriff Center is officially sold out.
For the first time since 1997, a Rainbow Warrior volleyball home game will have a sellout crowd as the No. 1 Warriors continue their historic regular season in a Big West showdown against No. 3 UC Santa Barbara.
“It’s been 10 years in the making,” said head coach Charlie Wade. “Couldn’t be more appreciative and more humbled by the amount of support and Aloha for this team.”
Friday night saw the Warriors record their 24th-straight sweep in a win over the Gauchos and extended their NCAA record 72-straight set win streak in the process.
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced Saturday’s match against the Gauchos will be sold out, but fans will be able to watch full game highlights, interviews and “Senior Night” festivities online at HawaiiNewsNow.com after the match.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.