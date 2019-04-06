Quilts of loss: Each square honoring organ donors who gave life and hope to others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Legacy of Life Hawaii, large quilts hang on the walls, honoring people whose death gave life and hope to others through organ, tissue and cornea donations.
The squares sewn onto the fabric are made by family members.
“So you’ll see many families will use a photograph. Some will use a piece of clothing or just other items that symbolize the life,” said Filicia Wells-Williams, the non-profit’s director of family services.
Red was Hunter Ortego’s favorite color and the color of his square. The teenager died in 2015 after a moped accident. He was an organ donor.
“If it would help another parent with their child ― or anyone’s loved one ― to help them in any way, then I thought it was important because Hunter was a very giving person,” Sheldon Ortego said.
He made Hunter’s square out of a red bandanna, one of the things his son was fond of wearing..
Kameron Steinhoff’s square shows a photograph of him and lists his accomplishments on and off the basketball court.
The HPU student died in 2011 following a skateboarding accident. Just weeks before his death, he had registered as an organ donor.
"My sister's a nurse. She was there when he was dying. She told me, 'It's time, he's not here anymore.' She said, 'You should give his parts to someone else,'" Kathy Steinhoff said.
She said it took years to piece her son’s square together because of the emotions it would trigger.
Ortego said it was hard for him, too.
Wells-Williams said the donor quilts offer release to relatives of those remembered in the tiny squares.
“There’s nothing magical about it,” she said. “It’s not going to make the pain go away. But it’s one more step in the healing journey.”
Steinhoff and Ortego agree that putting their tributes together was important.
"Hunter's middle name is Laakea," Ortego said. "It means Sacred Light, which now that's what he is for me."
“I still cry a lot, but it’s OK,” Steinhoff said.
In its 32 years, the non-profit has coordinated more than 2,100 organ transplants from Hawaii donors.
Legacy of Life Hawaii began the perpetual donor quilt project 20 years ago. There are now five completed quilts that hold 175 squares that tell 175 stories ― and one story.
"These are families who've looked beyond their own grief to give hope to others," Wells-Williams said.
