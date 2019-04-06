Non-native birds on Oahu a ‘double-edged’ sword in push to save native plants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Non-native birds in Oahu’s rainforests are helping disperse the seeds of native plants, but they’re also hastening the spread of introduced plant species, a study has found.
This “double-edged sword," the study’s authors concluded, underscores the need for active forest management to ensure that more native plants are flourishing on Oahu.
The study also found that non-native birds had organized into novel communities, intentionally selecting which plants to interact with.
“What’s interesting about this is that these birds didn’t co-evolve with these plants," said Jinelle Sperry, federal wildlife biologist and co-author on the study, which was published in the journal Science.
“We think of specialization as a co-evolved trait that develops over millennia, but we are seeing it in completely novel ecosystems and in species that have only lived together for less than 100 years.”
Researchers said the study might be considered a silver lining.
But they also said the study’s results are sobering: Over the course of three years, researchers working on Oahu didn’t find evidence of a single native bird eating native seed. Not one.
“To have caught that many birds over three years and not have found a single native interaction is pretty astounding," Sperry said.
The study’s authors also concluded that just four non-native bird species are responsible for moving the bulk of plants around the island.
Compare that to diversity that existed in native rainforests.
Scientists estimate that in the last 700 years, 77 species and subspecies of birds in the Hawaiian Islands have gone extinct, accounting for 15% of bird extinctions worldwide.
“Because Hawaii is so isolated, there were endemic species you could only find there. These species that were like diamonds in the tree of life now have been replaced by ... soda cans. The surprise for us is how these soda cans are rearranging and it’s still working, but we lost almost all the diamonds,” said the study’s lead author, postdoctoral researcher Jeferson Vizentin-Bugoni.
"Once they’re gone, they’re gone. And we lose not only biodiversity but also the potential of those species to benefit humans, such as production of new medicines from plants, for instance.”
