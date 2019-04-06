No. 1 Hawaii wins 24th-straight with sweep over No. 3 UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The streak continues for the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team after the ‘Bows took down No. 3 UC Santa Barbara Saturday night in straight-sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) at the Stan Sheriff center.
A crowd of 7,733, the largest of the season, saw Hawaii (24-0, 7-0 BWC) continue its NCAA-record 72-straight set win streak in the win despite hitting a season-low .282 on the night.
The Gauchos recorded 11.5 blocks, stifling the Warriors at times. However, the ‘Bows turned to opposite Rado Parapunov when they needed him.
Parapunov led all attackers with a season-high 20 kills, hitting .552 including 10 kills in the second set. Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg added nine kills while middle blockers Patrick Gasman and Dalton Solbrig each had four.
The Gauchos (17-6, 4-3) were led by Ryan Wilcox's nine kills.
The teams will play again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. HT in front of a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center. The sell-out is the first for a UH men's volleyball match since 1997.
Following the match, seniors van Tilburg, Solbrig, Joe Worsley and Brett Rosenmeier will be honored during the team’s “Senior Night” ceremony.
