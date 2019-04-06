Man dies in late-night diving incident in Mokuleia

MOKULEIA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A diver died in a late-night ocean incident Friday.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a report of three drivers in distress offshore in the Mokuleia area around 9 p.m.
Some 16 HFD personnel staged near the Dillingham Airfield and combed the area with the assistance of the department’s rescue chopper.
HFD said two of the three divers were able to safely make it to shore but a third diver, a man in his 40s, was unaccounted for.
Crews searched for more than an hour before locating the man underwater in an area about 40 yards from shore.
The man was eventually brought to shore by 10:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead shortly after.
His name has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.