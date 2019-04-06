Judge orders Maui housing project halted after construction disturbs iwi kupuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Circuit judge ordered a Wailuku housing project to stop construction after it was accused of disturbing up to 180 Native Hawaiian burials.
The judge temporarily stopped the housing development by HBT at Maui Lani ― called the Parkways at Maui Lani.
Developers have nearly completed grading on 11 acres where 60 homes are planned.
Maui plaintiff Noelani Ahia said she felt the spirit of her Hawaiian ancestors and support of the community when Judge Joseph Cardoza granted the preliminary injunction Friday.
“I take it as a victory. I take it as a fantastic statement that our iwi kupuna need to be respected and protected,” she said.
Ahia had filed a lawsuit against HBT of Maui Laui, the state and county claiming 160 to 180 iwi kupuna (Native Hawaiian burials) were disturbed by construction.
She also claimed laws weren’t followed in the Wailuku sand dunes, an area known for burials.
"He (Judge Cardoza) really understood that these iwi kupuna deserve to be protected and if there's any kind of disturbance it creates irreparable harm," she added.
It’s unclear how long the project is stopped, but the parties expect more answers at a hearing next Friday.
In a statement on behalf of HBT of Maui Lani, Attorney Michael Carroll said its pleased with the ruling and “we look forward to working with the plaintiff to address the issues requested by the court.”
In previous hearings, the company said a stop in construction would cost it millions of dollars and delay needed housing.
Right now, the iwi kupuna are being stored either on the property or in a state Historic Preservation warehouse so the parties must work together to determine how to care for them.
David K. Kopper, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation attorney, said the storage of the iwi kupuna is “a great concern.”
Meanwhile, Ahia said she hopes the matter can be resolved quickly.
“Just to think about your ancestors sitting on a shelf somewhere in a facility with nobody there to take care of them, to acknowledge them. That is hewa (wrong) for me,” she said.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued this statement after the ruling:
“The County of Maui appreciates Judge Cardoza’s careful consideration of the issues raised in Jennifer Ahia’s complaint regarding the protection of historical resources and iwi kupuna. The county remains committed to working with the State Historic Preservation Division and our county’s citizens to ensure that these resources are properly identified and protected.”
A DLNR spokesman said he’s waiting for word on an official statement.
