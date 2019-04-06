Impeachment proceedings for Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney hit a snag over signatures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The organizers of an effort to impeach Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro are trying a different method to help the State Office of Elections verify signatures.
Kaneshiro is the target of a federal, criminal probe that already resulted in indictments against one of his top deputies, Katherine Kealoha.
Another top deputy, Chasid Sapolu, also received a Department of Justice subject letter in connection with the case, and is on paid leave.
Kaneshiro is also on paid leave but organizers want him to be permanently removed.
More than enough signatures were collected to begin impeachment proceedings using Change.org, an online website. However, state officials are having a difficult time getting enough information off of that website to verify the 900 signatures collected.
The courts can still weigh in during an upcoming hearing, but in the meantime, organizers are switching to DocuSign, impeachkaneshiro.com, because it apparently collects more information from those who sign.
