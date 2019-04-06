Hitchcock’s dominant performance from the mound leads Wahine past Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team took down Cal Poly this afternoon on the road in a comfortable 6-1 victory.
Hawaii (22-10, 3-1 BWC) was led by pitcher Brittany Hitchcock’s complete game win in which she allowed one run on five hits, striking out one batter on the day.
The win marked her 12th complete game of the season and her 79th such game of her career. Hitchcock is now 11-5 on the year.
After allowing one run in the opening inning, the ‘Bows scored three runs on five-straight hits in the second inning. In the fifth, Callee Heen put the Wahine even further ahead with her 11th home run of the season to push the lead to 4-1.
With today’s home run, Heen now has 34 in her career, good enough to be tied for ninth all-time in Wahine history alongside Tanisha Milca and Kayla Wartner.
The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6 starting at 10:00 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.