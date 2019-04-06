Hirata named ‘Iolani boys varsity head coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ryan Hirata has been named as the ‘Iolani School’s new head coach for the boys basketball team.
Hirata, 32, has served as the head coach of the Mid-Pacific Institute boys varsity basketball team for the past five seasons, earning the ILH Coach of the Year honors in 2014.
He also served as ‘Iolani’s varsity assistant coach under Dean Shimamoto.
Last month, Shimamoto stepped down from his position after leading the Raiders to four ILH and three HHSAA state titles in 10 seasons.
“Coaching has been my passion since the day I started back at ‘Iolani in 2007,” Hirata said in a statement. “Now, to come back to the school that has helped shape me into the person that I am today is a dream come true. I look forward to carrying on the long-standing tradition of what it means to represent ‘Iolani basketball and be ‘One Team.’”
As a student-athlete at ‘Iolani, Hirata was a member of league and state championship basketball teams in 2003 and 2004. He continued his playing career at Chaminade University before being hired as the school’s Director of Development for Athletics, within the Office of Advancement, back in 2009.
Hirata began his coaching career in 2007 as an ‘Iolani junior varsity assistant coach. He soon became the head coach of the Raiders intermediate team for two years before becoming a varsity assistant in 2013-14.
