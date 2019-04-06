Heads up, Maui: Southwest to launch direct flights between Kahului and Oakland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Budget carrier Southwest Airlines will launch it Oakland to Kahului service Sunday.
The inaugural flight will arrive at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, Southwest’s first flight from Maui to Oakland will happen Monday at 12:50 p.m.
More Maui routes will be added in the coming weeks.
Southwest said inter-island service between Kahului and Honolulu will begin April 28.
On May 28, Southwest will launch service between Maui and San Jose.
And the carrier said it hopes to announce new routes between California and Lihue soon.
Southwest service from Honolulu to the mainland kicked off last month.
