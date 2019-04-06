As Hawaii’s defense improves, Batoon looks for new leaders to emerge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Replacing linebacker Jahlani Tavai and defensive tackle Zeno Choi on the defensive side of the ball won’t be easy, but the Rainbow Warrior football team is bringing back enough experience and impact players to this year’s squad to build off last season.
Heading into his second year as Hawaii’s defensive coordinator is Corey Batoon, who has helped inject energy to a defense that has struggled over recent years. Playing in Batoon’s system in consecutive years is already paying dividends for players like senior defensive end Kaimana Padello this early in the spring, who are entering the 2019 campaign with a chip on their shoulder after not meeting personal expectations last fall.
“We have veterans who know the defense, who understand what needs to be done, what the expectation is,” Padello said. “It’s helping the younger guys being able to get incorporated into our defensive faster, being able to pick it up faster. And I think the coaching staff have been doing a good job holding our veterans to a higher standard to bring up the younger guys.”
While the playmaking has improved for Hawaii’s defense from last spring to this year, Batoon is still searching for the team’s next leader for his unit. Without the likes of Tavai and Choi, Batoon knows that someone needs to step up and lead his defense into fall camp.
“There’s a void in terms of leadership and I’m anxious to see how we fill that void with guys like Penei (Pavihi), (Jeremiah) Prichard is back with us,” Batoon said. “We got some guys that played a lot of snaps so it’s going to be interesting to see how that group gels in the locker room from a leadership standpoint. But I’m very happy with the first four days of practice.”
