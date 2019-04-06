Foster Botanical Garden features art as a part of the 2019 Honolulu Biennial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Foster Botanical Garden just got a little more colorful with a new art display.
Creations by local and international artists make up the exhibit as a part of the 2019 Honolulu Biennial.
The theme of this years event: To Make Wrong/Right/Now.
Foster Botanical Gardens is welcoming the public to stroll through the gardens and enjoy the art for free on April 14 and May 5.
On those days, admission will be waived.
On all other days, the gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission to the garden is normally $5 for adults, $3 for local residents, and $1 for keiki ages 6 to 12.
For more information, call (808) 768-7135 or click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.