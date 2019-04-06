Davenport picks up 2nd win of season as ‘Bows take down UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team improved to 2-2 in Big West play after an impressive showing against UC Davis Saturday night, defeating the Aggies 9-5.
Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport notched the victory for Hawaii (12-16, 2-2 BWC), allowing four runs on eight hits through 6.2 innings of work. Dylan Thomas recorded a two-inning save, allowing just one hit to go along with two strikeouts.
With the win, Davenport improved to 2-1 while Thomas picked up his second save of the season.
Hawaii fell behind early in the first inning as UC Davis put three runs on the board before a five-run inning for the Warriors put the Warriors ahead for good. Daylen Calicdan’s infield RBI-single scored Ethan Lopez from third before Tyler Murray leveled the scoring at 3-3 on a two-run RBI-single. The 'Bows put up the final two runs of the inning on a UC Davis error
Offensively, Scotty Scott was able to score two runs while Maaki Yamasaki, Daylen Calicdan and Tyler Murray each registered two RBIs on the night.
Ethan Lopez and Brennan Hancock both had two hits each to help snap a two-game skid in conference play.
The Warriors and Aggies will go it again Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
