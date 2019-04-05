Video shows 72-year-old man assaulted and carjacked in his own driveway; 14-year-old suspect arrested

SAN JOSE, CA (KGO/CNN) – Shocking home security video shows a suspect stealing a car at gunpoint and beating up the 72-year-old owner.
The suspect was arrested by San Jose Police a short distance away after he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Police said he was only 14.
Hector Estrada, the victim, wasn’t seriously injured. A retired plumber and longtime little league coach, Estrada was unloading sodas from the back of his car Wednesday morning when he said a teenager confronted him, demanding his keys.
"I said, ‘No way. I'm not going to give them,’” Estrada said. “And then he showed me his gun and stuff like that, and I said, ‘I don't care if you have a gun. I'm not going to give you my keys.’ So he reached and grabbed them."
Home security video, from a camera Estrada installed just a week ago, shows what happened next.
"He jumped in the car, and then I reached in there and grabbed him and tried to pull him back,” Estrada said. “He punched me and broke my glasses. That's how I got all these cuts. I started bleeding and then I couldn't see anymore, so I just went around the car. I said, ‘You're on camera,’ and I pointed up there at the camera, and he said, ‘I don't care.’ And then he said, ‘I got a gun.’ Then I said, ‘I don't care.’ So, I grabbed him out of the car."
Estrada said he’s not sure why he was so brave, but he said he’d do it again.
As for the suspect, he was taken to juvenile hall and booked on charges of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.
"I just hate to see him, like, because he's under 18 or whatever, just to let him go, a spanking or something like that. He might do it again," Estrada said.
The Estradas and their neighbors bought their homes 46 years ago and have always felt safe until recently, when cars have been stolen and strangers appear to be casing their street.
Now they’re feeling vulnerable, and they’ve been putting up security cameras.
