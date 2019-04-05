Men accused in OHA takeover tried to ‘serve warrants’ at Attorney General’s office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has obtained new details on the two men arrested this week for multiple felonies in connection with a violent takeover of the OHA offices in January.
Sources said the two suspects, Kawika Smith and Remedio L.K. Dabaluz, showed up at the state Attorney General’s office Wednesday morning to “serve a warrant” from their government.
That’s when they were arrested by state deputy sheriffs.
They were booked on multiple felony counts, including kidnapping, burglary and terroristic threatening.
The two suspects are with the group Polynesian Kingdom of Atooi, and were released pending further investigation.
The incident at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in January left employees shaken. Two were assaulted in the incident, and in its wake, security has been enhanced.
“We have more security guards on premises," said OHA vice Chairman Brendon Kaleiaina Lee.
“We have HPD officers posted when we have agendized meetings as well. That’s a big step up in our security. Administration is working on long-term solutions.”
Directly following the incident, five men were arrested by HPD for misdemeanors. Sources say more arrests by state deputy sheriffs could be coming.
