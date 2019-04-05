Open House: Central Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this week’s open house, let’s tour some homes in Central Maui.
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home is conveniently located near schools, medical facilities and parks.
The unit includes a dishwasher, full-size washer & dryer and two assigned parking stalls. It is listed for $319,000
Now, lets look at a 3-bedroom home with a large lot.
This house sits on nearly 10-thousand square feet with mango and orange trees in the yard.
There’s even a spacious 1 bedroom cottage with lots of room to grow. It is listed for $695,000.
And finally, here’s your chance to get into one of Central Maui’s most sought-after communities.
It comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 20-foot vaulted ceilings and a large office are all selling points for this two-story home.
If that’s not enough, the large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private lanai.
There’s also central air conditioning! It is listed at $780,000.
