Officers who forced homeless man to lick urinal charged with civil rights offenses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Honolulu officers who allegedly forced a homeless man to lick a urinal in a public restroom have been charged with civil rights offenses, federal authorities said.
In an indictment, Honolulu Police Department officers John Rabago and Reginald Ramones were each charged with one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights.
They were also both charged with one count of acting under the color of the law to deprive someone their civil rights.
The officers face a maximum term of 10 years behind bars. They also face fines of up to $350,000.
The incident at the center of the case happened last year. Following the incident, the police department stripped four officers of their badges and guns.
At the time, Police Chief Susan Ballard called the allegations appalling.
“If true, these allegations violate the core values of the HPD,” she said, in February 2018.
The alleged incident occurred inside a public restroom near Keeaumoku and Sheridan Streets. The officers were called to the area after a trespassing complaint.
The homeless man, 37-year old Samuel Ingall, did not report the crime. It was a fifth responding officer was the one who notified command.
Ingall’s mother spoke with Hawaii News Now after the incident and said her son struggles with homelessness and mental illness and she was horrified at the allegations against the officer.
Rabago and Ramones could have a court hearing as early as Friday afternoon.
