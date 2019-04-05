Light winds with mostly dry conditions takeover for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions will prevail through much of the weekend. Trade winds are forecast to fade to light and variable Friday through early Sunday as a weak front passes to the north. Trades are forecast to return late Sunday into Monday as high pressure builds to the north in the wake of the passing front. An increase in moisture late Sunday through Monday associated with the tail-end of the front may lead to increasing rain chances, mainly over the western end of the state. Clouds and showers will focus over windward locations through the first half of next week as the trades remain in place. An increase in shower coverage can't be ruled out Tuesday through midweek as an upper disturbance moves into the area.