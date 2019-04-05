Light winds with mostly dry conditions takeover for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions will prevail through much of the weekend. Trade winds are forecast to fade to light and variable Friday through early Sunday as a weak front passes to the north. Trades are forecast to return late Sunday into Monday as high pressure builds to the north in the wake of the passing front. An increase in moisture late Sunday through Monday associated with the tail-end of the front may lead to increasing rain chances, mainly over the western end of the state. Clouds and showers will focus over windward locations through the first half of next week as the trades remain in place. An increase in shower coverage can't be ruled out Tuesday through midweek as an upper disturbance moves into the area.
A new northwest swell building tonight will keep surf elevated, but below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold through Friday evening. A larger northwest swell building on Friday will produce surf near the HSA threshold by Friday night. This swell will gradually subside Saturday. Another northwest swell arriving late Saturday night could boost surf back near HSA levels Sunday, before gradually lowering early next week. Surf along east facing shores will build next Tuesday or Wednesday as trade winds strengthen. Surf will remain small along south facing shores.
