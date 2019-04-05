Hometown Heroes: On the small island of Lanai, this couple is making a big difference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The island of Lanai has a population of just more than 3,000 people.
It’s the sort of place where everyone knows each other’s name – but especially the names John and Valerie Janikowski.
The couple has been a part of the community for ten years; it’s about as long as the husband and wife have been credited with working to make Lanai a better ― and healthier ― place.
“It’s wonderful to have had a doctor for so long on Lanai, because we have rotating doors,” said resident Carol Onuma.
Medical care is very limited on the Pineapple Isle, where John, a physician at Straub Clinic on Lanai, is more frequently called Dr. Janikowski. Many times, Janikowski says, he’s been the island’s only physician.
“Patients feel free to ask you questions in the street, they’ll come to your house. You know the patient, their family, where they live,” Dr. Janikowski said.
His wife Valerie is a registered nurse who works seven days a week. At present, she’s also working for free; the non-profit she is a part of only has enough money for two other nurses.
“We’re available 24 hours a day, our phone number is the phone book, our clients have our personal cell phone numbers,” Valerie said. " If they need us, we tell them to call us. We rather them call us and have not really needed much, than to not call us when they needed us."
The people on Lanai are openly appreciative.
“She takes each person individually and really does everything she can for them, and she just gives her all,” said Onuma. “I don’t know how she does it, because she has her own life, which is complicated at times but still, she gives everything she can to do the patients.”
The Janikowskis have a son named Jacob, who’s 14, and a four-year-old daughter named Lorel. They adopted Lorel four years ago after she was born with several medical complications, including a rare heart defect and deformities to her hands and toes.
Lorel was the Janikowskis first child home health patient.
"We're so thankful for both of them,” said lifelong Lanai resident Wallace Hanog. “You cannot ask for better people – and they take care of everybody, no matter who you are, what you are, how rich you are."
The couple says at one point they considered about leaving, but the community begged them to change their minds.
“There was a petition that went around saying you cannot leave the island,” Hanog said. “That's how much the whole town wants Valerie and John to stay."
“It’s choking me up just talking about it, because we finally came to the conclusion that us being here wasn’t only good for the people. Us being here was good for us as well,” said Dr. Janikowski.
“I’m so thankful that they’re being honored as ‘Hometown Heroes,’ because they really are,” said Onuma.
