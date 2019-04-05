Hawaii Millennials have higher credit scores than their mainland counterparts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average credit score for Millennials in Hawaii is 686.
That’s the worst among all older generational groups, but it’s better than Millennials in lots of other states.
In fact, Hawaii Millennials have the eight-highest average credit score, and carry about $95,300 in debt on average.
Millennials in Minnesota had the highest credit score: 698.
The new figures, released by Experian, seek to underscore the financial issues of Millennials. A lot of factors play into the low average, including high student loan debt and the 2008 economic crisis.
The state with the lowest average FICO score for Millennials was Mississippi with a score of 646.
Nationally, the average FICO score for Millennials is 665, compared to 701 for all age groups.
For the analysis, Experian defined Millennials as anyone between 23 and 38.
