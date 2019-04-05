Forecast: Still dry, but with much lighter winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our dry and stable weather will continue for a few more days, but the trade winds will definitely be easing up as a cold front nears the islands. The weakening front won’t reach Kauai until Sunday, when the chance of showers will be increasing. Trade winds will return Monday and Tuesday, and moisture from the frontal boundary will be pushed back over the state. An upper level system may develop near the islands Tuesday and could enhance those showers through the end of next week, but it’s still too soon to tell exactly what will happen. Stay tuned.