Forecast: Still dry, but with much lighter winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our dry and stable weather will continue for a few more days, but the trade winds will definitely be easing up as a cold front nears the islands. The weakening front won’t reach Kauai until Sunday, when the chance of showers will be increasing. Trade winds will return Monday and Tuesday, and moisture from the frontal boundary will be pushed back over the state. An upper level system may develop near the islands Tuesday and could enhance those showers through the end of next week, but it’s still too soon to tell exactly what will happen. Stay tuned.
Surf will be rising for north and west shores just below advisory levels Friday into early Saturday. A reinforcing northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night and will keep surf just below advisory levels Sunday before gradually lowering next week. A small craft advisory will remain posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through early Friday morning.
