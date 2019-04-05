1 dead, 1 critically injured after vehicles crash, burst into flames

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A person was killed and another critically injured after two vehicles crashed and burst into flames early Friday, officials said.
Honolulu police said a van ran a red light and crashed into a sedan near the intersection of South King and Pensacola streets at around 1:45 a.m.
The sheer force of the collision engulfed both vehicles in flames, officials said.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim, who was the driver of the sedan, was burned beyond recognition.
The 60-year-old driver of the van was critically injured and a 26-year-old passenger of the sedan was seriously injured, according to officials.
Police are still investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors.
Officials have blocked off multiple lanes of Pensacola Street, between South King and Young streets, while the investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.